Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 7,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Equillium alerts:

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.