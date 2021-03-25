Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 7,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.
