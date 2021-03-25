EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 1.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $74.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $69.58 and last traded at $69.47. Approximately 61,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,968,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.23.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

