EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,863,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

