Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei Sells 114,148 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVST opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Envista by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Envista by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth $3,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after acquiring an additional 96,842 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

