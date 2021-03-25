Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei Sells 114,148 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVST opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $41.87.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Read More: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.