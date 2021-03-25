Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Raised to C$14.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

