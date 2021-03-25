Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

