Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4,995.00 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,381 shares in the company, valued at $62,619,833.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.