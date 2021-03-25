Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $3.18 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $236.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

