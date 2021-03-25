Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.12 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 537.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

