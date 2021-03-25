Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,770 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.