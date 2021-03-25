Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,221.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 529,934 shares of company stock worth $40,094,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,381.60 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

