Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 19,867 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cantel Medical worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE:CMD opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.