Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. G.Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

