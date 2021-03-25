Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE EPAC opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 392.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

