Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$51.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$51.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.78 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.