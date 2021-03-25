Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,405 shares during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions comprises 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $52,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,997. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

