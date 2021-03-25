Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $16.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

EFC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,332. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $708.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 72,213 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

