Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $106,983.28 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $26,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

