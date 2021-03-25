Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0361

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $644.73 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 87.4% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,848,839,781 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

