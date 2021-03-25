Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirova raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $80.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

