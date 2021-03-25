Edgeware (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0390

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $213.92 million and $1.63 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00023159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00629657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,109,700,665 coins and its circulating supply is 5,484,935,355 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.