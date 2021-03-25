Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.25 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

