Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 7,716 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

