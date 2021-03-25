Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

