Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.83

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.83 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.86), with a volume of 34,901 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.86 million and a PE ratio of 54.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.86.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

