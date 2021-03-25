Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

