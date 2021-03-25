Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,945 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

