Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,140,700 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140,700 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

