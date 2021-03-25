Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,719 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,348,000 after buying an additional 712,241 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in HSBC by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

