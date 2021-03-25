Eaton Vance Management Invests $296,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

