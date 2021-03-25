Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

