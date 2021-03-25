E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.55 ($12.42).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.10. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

