E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.55 ($12.42).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.10. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

