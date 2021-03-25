Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Duke Realty worth $125,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

