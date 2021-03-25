Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

DCO stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $639.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

