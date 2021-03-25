Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

FLT opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.10. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.