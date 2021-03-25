Dollar General’s (DG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $206.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $239.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $197.08 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.