Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to post $20.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $91.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of DCBO opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61. Docebo has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $90,795,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

