Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to post $20.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $91.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DCBO opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61. Docebo has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $90,795,000.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
