DMScript (DMST) Price Down 10.2% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One DMScript token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $233.02 or 0.00452395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00057636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00175974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.98 or 0.00762932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

