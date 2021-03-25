Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock.

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 316.20 ($4.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.01. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.70 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.