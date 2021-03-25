Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $86.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.22. 504,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,212. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

