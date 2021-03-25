Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 312,792 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 312,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.76% of Caleres worth $34,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after buying an additional 1,523,951 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

