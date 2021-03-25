Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,947 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $32,899,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,518. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.