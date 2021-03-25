Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.80 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $33,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. 19,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.