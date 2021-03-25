Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

