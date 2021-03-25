DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 82,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,992. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,451 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

