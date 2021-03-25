DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) Position Increased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,840 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:DFPHU remained flat at $$10.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.45.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Profile

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.