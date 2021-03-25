DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 21,598 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,598 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $115,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advent International Corp MA increased its position in Envestnet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.20. 4,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -553.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.