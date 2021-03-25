DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $9.64 on Thursday, hitting $179.41. 4,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,584. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $87.31 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

