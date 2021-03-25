DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.59.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $488.63. 4,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.93 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

