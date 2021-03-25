DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.58% of EVO Payments worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 602,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 610.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVOP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,608. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.